MCAS Iwakuni Stem Day 2024

A student from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, left, high fives a Tanuki mascot during Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 5, 2024. U.S. Marines, Sailors, and civilians along with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members displayed equipment and held interactive demonstrations to teach children about STEM-related careers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

