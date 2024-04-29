A student from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hammers a nail into a two-by-four as part of a construction demonstration during Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2024. U.S. Marines, Sailors, and civilians along with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members displayed equipment and held interactive demonstrations to teach children about STEM-related careers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.03.2024 06:01 Photo ID: 8379046 VIRIN: 240503-M-HB515-1101 Resolution: 2851x4276 Size: 5.51 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Iwakuni Stem Day 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Dahkareo Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.