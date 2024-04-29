MCAS Iwakuni Stem Day 2024

Students from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni pose for a picture inside a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force MCH-101 helicopter assigned to Fleet Air Wing 31 during Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 5, 2024. U.S. Marines, Sailors, and civilians along with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members displayed equipment and held interactive demonstrations to teach children about STEM-related careers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

