MCAS Iwakuni Stem Day 2024

From left, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pennsylvania, Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout, the sergeant major of MCAS Iwakuni, and a native of Texas, and Cpl. Tristan Anderson, a military police officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Iwakuni, a native of Iowa, walk around the flightline during Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2024. U.S. Marines, Sailors, and civilians along with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members displayed equipment and held interactive demonstrations to teach children about STEM-related careers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

