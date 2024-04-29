MCAS Iwakuni Stem Day 2024

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Second Class Dcarius Brooks, assigned to Naval Family Branch Clinic Iwakuni, teaches students from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni how to properly apply a tourniquet to an injured individual during Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 5, 2024. U.S. Marines, Sailors, and civilians along with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members displayed equipment and held interactive demonstrations to teach children about STEM-related careers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

