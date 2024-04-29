U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Second Class Dcarius Brooks, assigned to Naval Family Branch Clinic Iwakuni, teaches students from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni how to properly apply a tourniquet to an injured individual during Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 5, 2024. U.S. Marines, Sailors, and civilians along with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members displayed equipment and held interactive demonstrations to teach children about STEM-related careers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 06:01
|Photo ID:
|8379039
|VIRIN:
|240503-M-HB515-1029
|Resolution:
|3291x4936
|Size:
|7.77 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni Stem Day 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Dahkareo Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
