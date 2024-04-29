Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Iwakuni Stem Day 2024 [Image 8 of 13]

    MCAS Iwakuni Stem Day 2024

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Crew members with Shigeto Racing by Ferrari show students from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni a Ferrari 488 Challenge car during Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 5, 2024. U.S. Marines, Sailors, and civilians along with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members displayed equipment and held interactive demonstrations to teach children about STEM-related careers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 06:01
    Photo ID: 8379043
    VIRIN: 240503-M-HB515-1062
    Resolution: 4994x3329
    Size: 10.3 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Stem Day 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Dahkareo Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCAS Iwakuni Stem Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Stem Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Stem Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Stem Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Stem Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Stem Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Stem Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Stem Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Stem Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Stem Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Stem Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Stem Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Stem Day 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    MCCS
    children
    Stem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT