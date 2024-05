Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans

U.S. Armed Forces veterans sign in to participate in Warriors’ Day on the Lake at Success Lake, California, April 27, 2024. The annual event is hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with support from local organizations like Central Valley Veterans who helped with transportation and other needs. This year 18 Central Valley veterans took part, providing some of them their first experience fishing. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)

