Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans [Image 10 of 15]

    Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans

    PORTERVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Wright 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Arthur McLaurin, a former U.S. Army captain releases a largemouth bass into Success Lake during Warriors’ Day on the Lake, April 27, 2024. The Vietnam War veteran reeled in the biggest catch of the day, which weighed in just over 3 pounds.
    This year's event was the tenth in the past 13 years and was hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with support from local organizations like Central Valley Veterans which helped with some veterans' transportation and other needs. This year 18 Central Valley veterans took part, providing some of them their first experience fishing. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 13:59
    Photo ID: 8377497
    VIRIN: 240427-A-PZ859-1287
    Resolution: 4200x2800
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: PORTERVILLE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans [Image 15 of 15], by Kenneth Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans
    Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans
    Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans
    Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans
    Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans
    Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans
    Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans
    Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans
    Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans
    Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans
    Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans
    Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans
    Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans
    Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans
    Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Success Lake
    warriors
    Sacramento District
    Veterans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT