Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans

Arthur McLaurin, a former U.S. Army captain releases a largemouth bass into Success Lake during Warriors’ Day on the Lake, April 27, 2024. The Vietnam War veteran reeled in the biggest catch of the day, which weighed in just over 3 pounds.

This year's event was the tenth in the past 13 years and was hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with support from local organizations like Central Valley Veterans which helped with some veterans' transportation and other needs. This year 18 Central Valley veterans took part, providing some of them their first experience fishing. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)

