Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans

A largemouth bass is weighed during Warriors’ Day on the Lake at Success Lake, California, April 27, 2024. The event was the tenth in the past 13 years and is hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with support from local organizations like Central Valley Veterans. This year 18 Central Valley veterans took part, providing some of them their first experience fishing.

Arthur McLaurin, a former U.S. Army captain reeled in this year’s biggest catch which weighed in just over 3 pounds. The Vietnam War veteran then released fish into Success Lake, wrapping up the second time he’s participated in the event near Porterville, California. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)

