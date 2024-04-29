U.S. Armed Forces veterans fish for largemouth bass during Warriors’ Day on the Lake at Success Lake, California, April 27, 2024. The event was the tenth in the past 13 years and is hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with support from local organizations like Central Valley Veterans. This year 18 Central Valley veterans took part, providing some of them their first experience fishing. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 13:59
|Photo ID:
|8377496
|VIRIN:
|240427-A-PZ859-1153
|Resolution:
|4200x2800
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|PORTERVILLE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans [Image 15 of 15], by Kenneth Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
