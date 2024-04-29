Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans

Following a morning of fishing on Success Lake during Warriors’ Day on the Lake 2024, 18 Central Valley veterans lunched on burgers and hotdogs as they traded stories about “the one that got away.” The April 27, 2024, event was the tenth in the past 13 years, and was hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with support from local organizations like Central Valley Veterans which helped with some veterans' transportation and other needs. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)

