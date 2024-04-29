Warriors' Day at Success Lake offers respite for veterans

Juan Herrera (center), a U.S. Army and Vietnam War veteran checks out an event t-shirt provided by Central Valley Veterans as Warriors’ Day on the Lake kicked off at Success Lake, California, April 27, 2024. Army veteran and Porterville resident Joshua Lebel looks on.

The event was the tenth in the past 13 years and is hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with support from local organizations like Central Valley Veterans. This year 18 Central Valley veterans took part, providing some of them their first experience fishing. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)

Date Taken: 04.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 Location: PORTERVILLE, CA, US