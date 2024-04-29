Working Together: Sailors and Students Complete Beautification Project at Rota Elementary School

240424-N-GA645-1102 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 24, 2024) Damage Controlman 1st Class Demetrick Westbrook, a member of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota's First Class Petty Officer Association, poses for a photo with the Brownies troop participants after the outdoor beautification project at Rota Elementary School, April 24, 2024. The Rota Elementary School students along with Sailors from the First Class Petty Officer Associations of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota and Navy Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 collaborated on a beautification project at the school. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

