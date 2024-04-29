Working Together: Sailors and Students Complete Beautification Project at Rota Elementary School

Photo By Courtney Pollock | 240424-N-GA645-1102 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 24, 2024) Damage Controlman 1st...... read more read more Photo By Courtney Pollock | 240424-N-GA645-1102 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 24, 2024) Damage Controlman 1st Class Demetrick Westbrook, a member of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota's First Class Petty Officer Association, poses for a photo with the Brownies troop participants after the outdoor beautification project at Rota Elementary School, April 24, 2024. The Rota Elementary School students along with Sailors from the First Class Petty Officer Associations of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota and Navy Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 collaborated on a beautification project at the school. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock) see less | View Image Page

Sailors from Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 FCPOA joined students from Rota Elementary School Anchored4Life student ambassador program, student council and Rota Girl Scouts Brownie troop for a beautification project around the school’s playgrounds, April 24, 2024.



“NAVSTA Rota FCPOA wanted to do this project with the school because we wanted to honor the children of military members during the Month of the Military Child,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Fuel 1st Class Michael Cortese, president of NAVSTA Rota FCPOA. “We wanted to clean their playground equipment and surrounding areas to improve the quality of the playground and help them take pride in their school.”



Members of FCPOA approached the Anchored4Life student ambassadors during their February meeting to see if they were interested in collaborating on a base beautification project. The Sailors presented their idea, took questions, and together the Sailors and students decided to clean up the school’s playground spaces. As part of the collaboration, FCPOA agreed to bring additional volunteers, cleaning supplies and pizza.



“They were very excited about the opportunity to partner with adults,” said Marla Echols, ambassador coordinator. “They seemed to be excited at the opportunity to give back to THEIR school.”



As the final bell rang, Sailors and students gathered at the grades 3-5 playground. After a quick introduction by Echols and Damage Controlman 1st Class Demetrick Westbrook, everyone collected gloves, supplies, and got to work. The group dispersed to cover the two playgrounds wiping down all surfaces of the playground equipment, tables and benches as well as picking up trash around the grounds.



“Overall we had a total 24 First Class Sailors attend the event,” said Westbrook. “I would like to especially thank the support we received from NMCB-11 FCPOA members that attended the event.”



Yeoman 1st Class Rosalyn North, assigned to NMCB-11, said she really enjoyed her time at the school. This is her second deployment to Rota but the first time she was able to help at the school.



“I have a four year old son back at home so this was a good opportunity to come and interact with kids since I’m far away from family,” she said.



For other Sailors stationed here, this was also their first time at the school.



“Being new here, I wanted to get involved and see what’s happening on the base,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Handling 1st Class Ja’Juan Mangual, from NAVSTA Rota Emergency Management. He added that it was great “to get to interact with kids and the community during the event.”



Overall, Westbrook said the response was positive from the kids and FCPOA.



“All of the members engaged in conversations with the children,” said Westbrook. “We hope to team up again with the Student Ambassadors for future events.”



Rota Elementary School is Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) school located on Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota military base. In conjunction with Rota Middle/High School, the combined campus provides education for installation children, kindergarten through 12th grade. Rota Elementary School was a National Blue Ribbon Award school for 2022.



As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership.