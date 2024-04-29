240424-N-GA645-1018 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 24, 2024) Students from the school’s Anchored4Life student ambassador program and student council collect their gloves and cleaning supplies at Rota Elementary School, April 24, 2024. The students along with Sailors from the First Class Petty Officer Associations of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota and Navy Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 collaborated on a beautification project at the school. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 08:15 Photo ID: 8376339 VIRIN: 240424-N-GA645-1018 Resolution: 4211x2807 Size: 1.6 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Working Together: Sailors and Students Complete Beautification Project at Rota Elementary School [Image 10 of 10], by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.