240424-N-GA645-1055 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 24, 2024) Members from the First Class Petty Officer Associations (FCPOA) clean the playground and outdoor spaces with students from the school’s Anchored4Life student ambassador program and student council, April 24, 2024. The Rota Elementary School students along with Sailors from the FCPOAs of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota and Navy Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 collaborated on a beautification project at the school. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 08:15 Photo ID: 8376342 VIRIN: 240424-N-GA645-1055 Resolution: 4449x2966 Size: 1.74 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Working Together: Sailors and Students Complete Beautification Project at Rota Elementary School [Image 10 of 10], by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.