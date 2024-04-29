Working Together: Sailors and Students Complete Beautification Project at Rota Elementary School

240424-N-GA645-1028 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 24, 2024) Sailors from Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 pose for a photo with students from the school’s Anchored4Life student ambassador program and student council at Rota Elementary School, April 24, 2024. The Rota Elementary School students along with Sailors from the FCPOAs of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota and Navy Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 collaborated on a beautification project at the school. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

