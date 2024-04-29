Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Working Together: Sailors and Students Complete Beautification Project at Rota Elementary School [Image 2 of 10]

    Working Together: Sailors and Students Complete Beautification Project at Rota Elementary School

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Courtney Pollock 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    240424-N-GA645-1032 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 24, 2024) Sailors from the First Class Petty Officer Associations (FCPOA) of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 clean the playground and outdoor spaces with students from the school’s Anchored4Life student ambassador program and student council, April 24, 2024. The Rota Elementary School students along with Sailors from the First Class Petty Officer Associations of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota and Navy Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 collaborated on a beautification project at the school. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 08:15
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Naval Station Rota
    DODEA
    FCPOA
    Rota Elementary School

