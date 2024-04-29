Working Together: Sailors and Students Complete Beautification Project at Rota Elementary School

240424-N-GA645-1086 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 24, 2024) Members from the First Class Petty Officer Associations (FCPOA) chat with students from the school’s Anchored4Life student ambassador program and student council after completing a playground beautification project, April 24, 2024. The Rota Elementary School students along with Sailors from the FCPOAs of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota and Navy Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 collaborated on a beautification project at the school. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)
