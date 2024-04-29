A ladder rises to the top of an air traffic control tower at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 17, 2024. Both U.S Air Force and Spanish air traffic controllers conduct operations in the tower in a unified effort to increase efficiency and strengthen relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 07:17 Photo ID: 8374087 VIRIN: 240417-F-IB260-2119 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.26 MB Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.