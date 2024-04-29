Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability [Image 9 of 10]

    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A ladder rises to the top of an air traffic control tower at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 17, 2024. Both U.S Air Force and Spanish air traffic controllers conduct operations in the tower in a unified effort to increase efficiency and strengthen relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

    This work, Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Allies
    Spain
    ATC
    496th Air Base Squadron
    Morón Air Base

