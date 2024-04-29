Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers, assigned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, undergo routine maintenance testing during Bomber Task Force 24-2 at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 19, 2024. Morón AB provided installation support for the BTF, building Ally and partner relationships while improving interoperability across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

