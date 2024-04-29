U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Arturo Herrera, 496th Air Base Squadron Operational Support Team tower watch supervisor, observes two B-1B Lancers taxiing at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 17, 2024. U.S. Air Force air traffic controllers assigned to the 496th ABS work alongside Spanish air traffic control allies and are required to attend the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center for Spanish before arriving at Morón AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 07:17 Photo ID: 8374085 VIRIN: 240417-F-IB260-2114 Resolution: 6031x4013 Size: 1.25 MB Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.