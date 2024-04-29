Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability [Image 7 of 10]

    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Arturo Herrera, 496th Air Base Squadron Operational Support Team tower watch supervisor, observes two B-1B Lancers taxiing at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 17, 2024. U.S. Air Force air traffic controllers assigned to the 496th ABS work alongside Spanish air traffic control allies and are required to attend the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center for Spanish before arriving at Morón AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 07:17
    Photo ID: 8374085
    VIRIN: 240417-F-IB260-2114
    Resolution: 6031x4013
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability
    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability
    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability
    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability
    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability
    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability
    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability
    Morón AB hosts BTF from Dyess
    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability
    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dyess Air Force Base
    ATC
    Moron Air Base
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF
    9th Bomber Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT