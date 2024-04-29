Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability [Image 4 of 10]

    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Arturo Herrera, 496th Air Base Squadron Operational Support Team tower watch supervisor, and a Spanish air traffic controller survey the sky for aircraft at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 17, 2024. English is not widely spoken as a second language in Spain, requiring USAF Airmen at Morón AB to be bilingual to conduct operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 07:17
    Photo ID: 8374082
    VIRIN: 240417-F-IB260-2076
    Resolution: 4918x3272
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability
    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability
    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability
    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability
    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability
    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability
    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability
    Morón AB hosts BTF from Dyess
    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability
    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Allies
    Spain
    ATC
    496th Air Base Squadron
    Morón Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT