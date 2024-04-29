Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Arturo Herrera, 496th Air Base Squadron Operational Support Team tower watch supervisor, and a Spanish air traffic controller survey the sky for aircraft at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 17, 2024. English is not widely spoken as a second language in Spain, requiring USAF Airmen at Morón AB to be bilingual to conduct operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 07:17
