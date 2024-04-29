Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability

    Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers, assigned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, are parked on the flightline at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 19, 2024. The B-1B Lancers were forward deployed for Bomber Task Force 24-2 which demonstrated U.S. ability to remain flexible and agile to respond to the changes in the operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 07:17
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES
    This work, Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability, by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS

    Dyess Air Force Base
    Moron Air Base
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF
    9th Bomber Squadron

