Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers, assigned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, are parked on the flightline at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 19, 2024. The B-1B Lancers were forward deployed for Bomber Task Force 24-2 which demonstrated U.S. ability to remain flexible and agile to respond to the changes in the operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

