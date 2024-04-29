Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers, assigned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, are parked on the flightline at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 19, 2024. The B-1B Lancers were forward deployed for Bomber Task Force 24-2 which demonstrated U.S. ability to remain flexible and agile to respond to the changes in the operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 07:17
|Photo ID:
|8374084
|VIRIN:
|240419-F-IB260-2060
|Resolution:
|5434x3615
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASE, ES
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
