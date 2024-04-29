U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Arturo Herrera, 496th Air Base Squadron Operational Support Team tower watch supervisor, guides a B-1B Lancer assigned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, during a landing at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 17, 2024. The B-1B Lancer was forward deployed for Bomber Task Force 24-2, a strategic bomber mission to enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 07:17
|Photo ID:
|8374083
|VIRIN:
|240417-F-IB260-2104
|Resolution:
|5274x3509
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASE, ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
