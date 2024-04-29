Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Arturo Herrera, 496th Air Base Squadron Operational Support Team tower watch supervisor, guides a B-1B Lancer assigned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, during a landing at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 17, 2024. The B-1B Lancer was forward deployed for Bomber Task Force 24-2, a strategic bomber mission to enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

