U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Arturo Herrera, 496th Air Base Squadron Operational Support Team tower watch supervisor, waits for a call at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 15, 2024. USAF air traffic controllers assigned to the 496th ABS are required to attend the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center for Spanish due to many air traffic control tower operations being conducted in Spanish at Morón AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 07:17 Photo ID: 8374079 VIRIN: 240415-F-IB260-1004 Resolution: 5337x3551 Size: 1.12 MB Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Integrated forces in ATC maximize interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.