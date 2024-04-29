Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Alert holds change of homeport ceremony in Astoria, Oregon [Image 7 of 7]

    Coast Guard Cutter Alert holds change of homeport ceremony in Astoria, Oregon

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee        

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Alert holds a change of homeport ceremony for Coast Guard Cutter Alert in Astoria, Oregon, April 30, 2024. The Coast Guard is scheduled to change the cutter’s homeport from Astoria to Cape Canaveral, Florida, in May 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 19:05
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US
