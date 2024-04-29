Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Alert holds change of homeport ceremony in Astoria, Oregon [Image 6 of 7]

    Coast Guard Cutter Alert holds change of homeport ceremony in Astoria, Oregon

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee        

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Cmdr. Lee Crusius, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Alert, speaks during a change of homeport ceremony for the cutter in Astoria, Oregon, April 30, 2024. The Alert has been in Astoria since 1994. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 19:05
    Photo ID: 8373391
    VIRIN: 240430-G-AS553-1004
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 773.52 KB
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Alert holds change of homeport ceremony in Astoria, Oregon
    Coast Guard Cutter Alert holds change of homeport ceremony in Astoria, Oregon
    Coast Guard Cutter Alert holds change of homeport ceremony in Astoria, Oregon
    Coast Guard Cutter Alert holds change of homeport ceremony in Astoria, Oregon
    Coast Guard Cutter Alert holds change of homeport ceremony in Astoria, Oregon
    Coast Guard Cutter Alert holds change of homeport ceremony in Astoria, Oregon
    Coast Guard Cutter Alert holds change of homeport ceremony in Astoria, Oregon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT