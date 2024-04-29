Coast Guard Cutter Alert holds change of homeport ceremony in Astoria, Oregon

Cmdr. Lee Crusius, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Alert, presents an award to Chief Warrant Officer Craig Moore during a change of homeport ceremony for the cutter in Astoria, Oregon, April 30, 2024. The Alert has been in Astoria since 1994. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 19:05 Photo ID: 8373389 VIRIN: 240430-G-AS553-1006 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 571.42 KB Location: ASTORIA, OR, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN