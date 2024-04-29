Coast Guard Cutter Alert holds change of homeport ceremony in Astoria, Oregon

Cmdr. Lee Crusius, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Alert, presents an award to Seaman Travis Cooke during a change of homeport ceremony for the cutter in Astoria, Oregon, April 30, 2024. The Coast Guard is scheduled to change the cutter’s homeport from Astoria to Cape Canaveral, Florida, in May 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)

