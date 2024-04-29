Coast Guard Cutter Alert holds change of homeport ceremony in Astoria, Oregon

Seaman Austin Phillips, a crew member aboard Coast Guard Cutter Alert, participates in a change of homeport ceremony for the cutter in Astoria, Oregon, April 30, 2024. The Coast Guard is scheduled to change the cutter’s homeport from Astoria to Cape Canaveral, Florida, in May 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)

