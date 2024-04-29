Coast Guard Cutter Alert holds change of homeport ceremony in Astoria, Oregon

Retired Coast Guard Capt. Bruce Jones, the executive director of the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria, Oregon, speaks during a change of homeport ceremony for Coast Guard Cutter Alert in Astoria on April 30, 2024. The Coast Guard is scheduled to change the cutter’s homeport from Astoria to Cape Canaveral, Florida, in May 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)

