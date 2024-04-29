Coast Guard Cutter Alert holds change of homeport ceremony in Astoria, Oregon

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Alert holds a change of homeport ceremony for the cutter in Astoria, Oregon, April 30, 2024. The Alert has been in Astoria since 1994. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 19:05 Photo ID: 8373386 VIRIN: 240430-G-PV420-1001 Resolution: 5398x2612 Size: 3.52 MB Location: ASTORIA, OR, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN