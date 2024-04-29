Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Restringing the Bow One Vehicle at a Time [Image 6 of 6]

    Restringing the Bow One Vehicle at a Time

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler Jr 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Coy Percy, left, and Staff Sgt. Kelby McGill, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance quick pit leads, perform inspections on a vehicle at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 6, 2023. The vehicle maintenance fleet is responsible for the installation vehicle fleet valued at $104M which supports five Wings, two MAJCOMS, two Brigades and 32 units across JBLE by ensuring all vehicles are kept running with routine maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

