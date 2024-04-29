U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Coy Percy, left, and Staff Sgt. Kelby McGill, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance quick pit leads, perform inspections on a vehicle at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 6, 2023. The vehicle maintenance fleet is responsible for the installation vehicle fleet valued at $104M which supports five Wings, two MAJCOMS, two Brigades and 32 units across JBLE by ensuring all vehicles are kept running with routine maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 23:24 Photo ID: 8370914 VIRIN: 231206-F-MJ338-1052 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 7.03 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Restringing the Bow One Vehicle at a Time [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.