Restringing the Bow One Vehicle at a Time

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyler Johnson, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance journeyman, inspects and repairs a door panel on a fleet vehicle at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 6, 2023. The vehicle maintenance main shop is comprised of three geographically separated facilities on JBLE who are responsible for over 800 vehicles assigned to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

