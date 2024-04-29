Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Restringing the Bow One Vehicle at a Time [Image 1 of 6]

    Restringing the Bow One Vehicle at a Time

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler Jr 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyler Johnson, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance journeyman, inspects and repairs a door panel on a fleet vehicle at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 6, 2023. The vehicle maintenance main shop is comprised of three geographically separated facilities on JBLE who are responsible for over 800 vehicles assigned to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 23:24
    VIRIN: 231206-F-MJ338-1010
    Location: VA, US
    Vehicle Maintenance
    LRS
    USAF
    JBLE

