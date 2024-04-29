U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jarod Ganados-Fallas, left, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance customer service journeyman assists a customer with the vehicle in-check process to have a vehicle repaired at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 6, 2023. The vehicle maintenance flight employs procedures to authorize, acquire, account and maintain the installation’s vehicle fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 23:24 Photo ID: 8370913 VIRIN: 231206-F-MJ338-1091 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Restringing the Bow One Vehicle at a Time [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.