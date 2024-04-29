Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 23:24 Photo ID: 8370911 VIRIN: 231206-F-MJ338-1081 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.4 MB Location: VA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Restringing the Bow One Vehicle at a Time [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.