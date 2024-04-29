U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Yarelis Palmer, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron fleet management and analysis journeyman reviews vehicle logs at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 6, 2023. The fleet management & analysis section verifies the accountability and control for the installation vehicle fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 23:24
|Photo ID:
|8370911
|VIRIN:
|231206-F-MJ338-1081
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Restringing the Bow One Vehicle at a Time [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT