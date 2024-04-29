Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Restringing the Bow One Vehicle at a Time [Image 4 of 6]

    Restringing the Bow One Vehicle at a Time

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler Jr 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Kristjan Mustipher, left, and Airman First Class Jair Mariscal, right, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron fleet management journeymen, in-check vehicles for repair at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 6, 2023. The fleet management and analysis airmen manage the installation’s vehicle programs to ensure all vehicles are accounted for at JBLE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 23:24
    VIRIN: 231206-F-MJ338-1090
    Location: VA, US
    Vehicle Maintenance
    LRS
    USAF
    JBLE

