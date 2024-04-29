U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelby McGill, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance quick pit lead conducts routine maintenance on a fleet vehicle at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 6, 2023. The vehicle maintenance flight facilitates unscheduled maintenance such as engine replacements, hydraulic system repairs and major component overhauls for the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 23:24 Photo ID: 8370910 VIRIN: 231206-F-MJ338-1050 Resolution: 5476x3643 Size: 5.42 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Restringing the Bow One Vehicle at a Time [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.