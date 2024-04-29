JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tevin Elam, 633d Security Forces Squadron K9 unit provides guidance to his K9 partner, MWD Dingo D-390, during a training exercise at the Kaplan Arena on William & Mary college’s campus Williamsburg, Virginia, Nov. 28, 2023. Elam has served as a K9 handler for two years. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 23:07
|Photo ID:
|8370877
|VIRIN:
|231128-F-MJ338-1096
|Resolution:
|5132x3415
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint K9 training simulates real world events [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
