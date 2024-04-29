Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint K9 training simulates real world events [Image 2 of 7]

    Joint K9 training simulates real world events

    VA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler Jr 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— U.S. service members from the Joint Base Langley-Eustis Military Working Dogs units prep for a training on clearing a venue at the William & Mary campus, Williamsburg, Virginia, Nov. 28, 2023. JBLE MWDs are often tasked by the secret service to provide support for events. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 23:07
    Photo ID: 8370873
    VIRIN: 231128-F-MJ338-1026
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint K9 training simulates real world events [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint K9 training simulates real world events
    Joint K9 training simulates real world events
    Joint K9 training simulates real world events
    Joint K9 training simulates real world events
    Joint K9 training simulates real world events
    Joint K9 training simulates real world events
    Joint K9 training simulates real world events

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security Forces
    USAF
    USA
    K9
    JBLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT