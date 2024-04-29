Joint K9 training simulates real world events

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— U.S. service members from the Joint Base Langley-Eustis Military Working Dogs units prep for a training on clearing a venue at the William & Mary campus, Williamsburg, Virginia, Nov. 28, 2023. JBLE MWDs are often tasked by the secret service to provide support for events. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 23:07
|Photo ID:
|8370873
|VIRIN:
|231128-F-MJ338-1026
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
