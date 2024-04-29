Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint K9 training simulates real world events [Image 5 of 7]

    Joint K9 training simulates real world events

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler Jr 

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Veronica Baham, 633d Security Forces Squadron K9 unit carries her K9 partner, MWD Kitty E-373, to the mobile kennel following a training exercise at William & Mary college, Williamsburg, Virginia, Nov. 28, 2023. Baham was one of four Airmen to train with their K9 counterparts to simulate a real-world event. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

