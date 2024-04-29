JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Veronica Baham, 633d Security Forces Squadron K9 unit carries her K9 partner, MWD Kitty E-373, to the mobile kennel following a training exercise at William & Mary college, Williamsburg, Virginia, Nov. 28, 2023. Baham was one of four Airmen to train with their K9 counterparts to simulate a real-world event. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 23:07
|Photo ID:
|8370876
|VIRIN:
|231128-F-MJ338-1094
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint K9 training simulates real world events [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT