JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tevin Elam, 633d Security Forces Squadron K9 unit leads his K9 partner, MWD Dingo D-390, through the bleachers of Kaplan Arena during a training exercise at William & Mary college in Williamsburg, Virginia, Nov. 28, 2023. Elam became a K9 handler to better himself and to work with K9s in the security forces career field. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 23:07
|Photo ID:
|8370878
|VIRIN:
|231128-F-MJ338-1121
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.86 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint K9 training simulates real world events [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
