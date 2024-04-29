Joint K9 training simulates real world events

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tevin Elam, 633d Security Forces Squadron K9 unit leads his K9 partner, MWD Dingo D-390, through the bleachers of Kaplan Arena during a training exercise at William & Mary college in Williamsburg, Virginia, Nov. 28, 2023. Elam became a K9 handler to better himself and to work with K9s in the security forces career field. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

