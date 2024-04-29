Joint K9 training simulates real world events

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— MWD Ada, a K9 with the 3d Military Working Dogs Detachment, awaits orders during a training exercise at the Kaplan Arena on William & Mary’s campus, Williamsburg, Virginia, Nov. 28, 2023. Military working dogs provide essential support when ensuring venues are safe and secured prior to distinguished visitors’ arrival. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

