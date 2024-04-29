JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— MWD Ada, a K9 with the 3d Military Working Dogs Detachment, awaits orders during a training exercise at the Kaplan Arena on William & Mary’s campus, Williamsburg, Virginia, Nov. 28, 2023. Military working dogs provide essential support when ensuring venues are safe and secured prior to distinguished visitors’ arrival. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)
This work, Joint K9 training simulates real world events [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
