JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— U.S. Army Spc. Ka-la Govens, 3d Military Working Dog Detachment prepares her partner, MWD Ada, to complete the training course at the Kaplan Arena on the William & Mary campus, Williamsburg, Virginia, Nov. 28, 2023. K9 teams from Joint Base Langley-Eustis train together to prepare for future taskings. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 23:07
|Photo ID:
|8370872
|VIRIN:
|231128-F-MJ338-1012
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint K9 training simulates real world events [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT