JOINT BASE LANGLEY- EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Pfc. Tailor Hart, from Prince George, Va., and Spc. Mitchell Parrino, from Chesapeake, Va., assigned to Echo Company, 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), read from a pre operations maintenance checklist during a FARP Training at Felker Army Airfield on JBLE-Eustis, Virginia, April 23, 2024. Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) training enables soldiers to gain experience providing fuel and ordinance necessary for rotary wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zulema Sotelo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 14:08 Photo ID: 8369692 VIRIN: 240423-F-NR045-1298 Resolution: 5408x3600 Size: 7.41 MB Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training [Image 31 of 31], by Zulema Sotelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.