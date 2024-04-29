Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training

JOINT BASE LANGLEY- EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Sgt. Marcos Sarmiento, from Orlando, Fla., assigned to Echo Company, 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), connects two fuel hoses in preparation for FARP training at Felker Army Airfield on JBLE-Eustis, Virginia, April 23, 2024. Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) training enables soldiers to gain experience providing fuel and ordinance necessary for rotary wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zulema Sotelo)

