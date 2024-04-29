Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training

JOINT BASE LANGLEY- EUSTIS, Va. – A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook with Echo Company, 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), lands at Felker Army Airfield on JBLE-Eustis, Virginia to refuel during FARP Training, April 23, 2024. Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) training enables soldiers to gain experience providing fuel and ordinance necessary for rotary wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zulema Sotelo)

