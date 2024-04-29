Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training

JOINT BASE LANGLEY- EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Spc. Mitchell Parrino, from Chesapeake, Va., assigned to Echo Company, 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), collects a fuel sample to perform an AquaGlo test that is designed to detect water in jet fuel at Felker Army Airfield on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 23, 2024. Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) training enables soldiers to gain experience providing fuel and ordinance necessary for rotary wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zulema Sotelo)

