Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training

JOINT BASE LANGLEY- EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Spc. Martin Larry, from Norfolk, Va., assigned to Echo Company, 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), hands off a fire extinguisher to Spc. Matthew Ulishney, from Williamsburg, Va. at Felker Army Airfield on JBLE-Eustis, Virginia, April 23, 2024. Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) training enables soldiers to gain experience providing fuel and ordinance necessary for rotary wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zulema Sotelo)

